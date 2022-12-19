Holiday TV Shows &#8211; Monday December 19

Holiday TV Shows – Monday December 19

Beata Becla

If you're counting down, Christmas is this Sunday...Just 6 days away! That means Christmas Eve is just 5 days away! Where has the time gone? Here's a list of Holiday TV Shows for tonight, Monday, December 19th.

NBC

  • 8 p.m. - Shrek 2

Fox

  • 8 p.m. - LEGO Masters - Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular: Soaring Snowmobiles

CW

  • 8 p.m. - Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2022
  • 9 p.m. - World's Funniest Animals - Christmas

CBC

  • 8 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Lifetime

  • 6 p.m. - Well Suited for Christmas - Sparks fly between a fashion designer and a bachelor
  • 8 p.m. - Santa Bootcamp - An event planner rediscovers the magic of Christmas
  • 10 p.m. - Reindeer Games Homecoming - Sparks fly between a teacher and her high school crush.

Freeform

  • 6:30 pm. - The Santa Clause
  • 8:30 p.m. - The Santa Clause 2

Food Network

  • 6 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship - Holiday Rush
  • 8 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship - Happy Holiday Getaways
  • 10 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship - Christmas Ski Chalet

AMC

  • 6 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks - A couple scramble to assemble a holiday celebration
  • 8 p.m. - The Polar Express - A conductor guides a boy to the North Pole
  • 10 p.m. - Elf

Great American Family

  • 6 p.m. - Christmas on Candy Cane Lane - Ivy Donaldson struggles with her mom's shadow
  • 8 p.m. - A Merry Christmas Wish - An NYC advertising executive organizes Winter Wonderland
  • 10 p.m. - The Art of Christmas - Liv James accepts a teaching job to make ends meet

Disney XD

  • 7:30 p.m. - Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas - Mickey and friends have holiday adventures

Hallmark 

  • 6 p.m. - Holiday Heritage - A woman encourages her family to heal their past wounds
  • 8 p.m. - A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe - Sparks fly between a cookie CEO and the owner of a bakery
  • 10 p.m. - Hanukkah on Rye - A matchmaker connects two deli owners during Hanukkah

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

  • 6 p.m. - A Veteran's Christmas - Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas
  • 8 p.m. - Christmas at Graceland - A mom is thrown for a loop when when she bumps  into an old flame
  • 10 p.m. - Rocky Mountain Christmas - Sarah heads to her uncle's ranch to escape New York
