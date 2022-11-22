Holiday TV Shows – Tuesday November 22

Holiday TV Shows &#8211; Tuesday November 22

There are 2 days until Thanksgiving and 33 days until Christmas. Here are tonight's,  Tuesday, November 22nd's) Prime Time Holiday/Christmas Specials.

Lifetime

  • 6 p.m. - Let's Meet Again on Christmas Eve - College sweethearts reconnect while coordinating a wedding
  • 8 p.m. - A Very Charming Christmas Town - Aubrey Lang visits Slovang for a Christmas vlog
  • 10 p.m.- Dancing Through the Snow - Sparks fly between a single father and a ballet teacher.

Food Network

  • 6 p.m. - Chopped - Family Thanksgiving
  • 7 p.m. - Chopped - Thanksgiving Pie, Oh My!
  • 9 p.m. - Chopped - Buzzworthy Bizarre Baskets
  • 10 p.m. - Beat Bobby Flay - Holiday Throwdown:Hardest Holiday Dishes

Great American Family

  • 6 p.m. - Catering Christmas - Catere Molly is hired for the Harrison Foundation gala
  • 8 p.m. - Christmas in Pine Valley - A woman bonds with a reporter over her business.
  • 10 p.m. - Christmas Sweethearts - A woman returns home to find her ex in a relationship.

Hallmark 

  • 6 p.m. - Coyote Creek Christmas - An event planner discovers Christmas magic and love
  • 8 p.m. - Christmas at the Golden Dragon - Siblings learn their parents are closing their restaurant
  • 10 p.m. - Noel Next Door - A misunderstood Grinch steals the heart of a single mother.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

  • 6 p.m. - Christmas Under the Stars - Nick takes a gig at a tree lot where he meets Julie
  • 8 p.m. - Long Lost Christmas - A woman plans to surprise her recently widowed mother.
  • 10 p.m. - Holly & Ivy - A contractor helps a woman renovate a home for two siblings.
