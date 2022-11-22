Holiday TV Shows – Tuesday November 22

There are 2 days until Thanksgiving and 33 days until Christmas. Here are tonight's, Tuesday, November 22nd's) Prime Time Holiday/Christmas Specials.

Lifetime

6 p.m. - Let's Meet Again on Christmas Eve - College sweethearts reconnect while coordinating a wedding

8 p.m. - A Very Charming Christmas Town - Aubrey Lang visits Slovang for a Christmas vlog

10 p.m.- Dancing Through the Snow - Sparks fly between a single father and a ballet teacher.

Food Network

6 p.m. - Chopped - Family Thanksgiving

7 p.m. - Chopped - Thanksgiving Pie, Oh My!

9 p.m. - Chopped - Buzzworthy Bizarre Baskets

10 p.m. - Beat Bobby Flay - Holiday Throwdown:Hardest Holiday Dishes

Great American Family

6 p.m. - Catering Christmas - Catere Molly is hired for the Harrison Foundation gala

8 p.m. - Christmas in Pine Valley - A woman bonds with a reporter over her business.

10 p.m. - Christmas Sweethearts - A woman returns home to find her ex in a relationship.

Hallmark

6 p.m. - Coyote Creek Christmas - An event planner discovers Christmas magic and love

8 p.m. - Christmas at the Golden Dragon - Siblings learn their parents are closing their restaurant

10 p.m. - Noel Next Door - A misunderstood Grinch steals the heart of a single mother.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries