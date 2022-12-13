Holiday TV Shows – Tuesday December 13

Just 12 days until Christmas and 11 days until Christmas Eve! Here are tonight's, Tuesday December 13th, special Christmas TV shows!

CBS

9 p.m. - CMA Country Christmas

PBS

8 p.m. O Holy Night: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

Lifetime

6 p.m. - Sweet Navidad - Sparks fly between two chefs as they prepare a holiday menu

8 p.m. - Reindeer Games Homecoming - Sparks fly between a teacher and her homecoming crush

10 p.m. - Dear Christmas - A podcast host develops a romance with a firefighter

Freeform

6:30 p.m. - The Santa Clause 2 - Santa (Tim Allen) must get married to keep his job

9 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause - Jack Frost wants to freeze Santa out of the North Pole

Food Network

7 p.m. - Chopped - Grandma's Grand Holiday

8 p.m. - Chopped - Holiday Sugar and Spice

9 p.m. - Beat Bobby Flay - Holiday Throwdown: Holiday Around the World

10 p.m. - Beat Bobby Flay - Holidays Ae for Battle

10:30 p.m. - Beat Bobby Flay - Wrapping Up Victory

11 p.m. - Beat Bobby Flay - Roasting on an Open Fire

A&E

10:30 p.m. - Christmas Wars - Claus and Effect

AMC

6 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

8:15 p.m. - Elf

10:15 p.m. - Four Christmases - A couple must fit in four holiday visits with family

Great American Family

6 p.m.- A Merry Christmas Wish - An NYC advertising executive organizes Winter Wonderland.

8 p.m. - Crown Prince of Christmas - Madison tells her family she's dating a prince.

10 pm. - A Christmas ... Present - Maggie Larson is determined to lift her family's spirits.

Hallmark Channel

6 p.m. - My Southern Family Christmas - A woman gets to know her biological dad for the first time.

8 p.m. - Undercover Holiday - A security guard poses as a pop star's new beau

10 p.m. - The Most Wonderful Time of the Year - A snowbound stranger brightens a family's holidays.

Halmark Movies & Mysteries

6 p.m. - Family for Christmas - A wish leaves a woman magically married to her college beau

8 p.m. - The Gift of Peace - A once-devout widow tries going to a support group.

10 p.m. - A Dream of Christmas - A married woman's wish to be single is magically granted.