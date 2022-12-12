Holiday TV Shows – Monday Night December 12
Just 13 days until Christmas and 12 days until Christmas Eve! Here are tonight's, Monday December 12th, special Christmas TV shows!
NBC
- 10 p.m. - Baking It: May Rudolph and Amy Poehler's Celebrity Holiday Special
ABC
- 8 p.m. - The Great Christmas Light Fight
CBC
- 8 p.m. - A Christmas Carol
Lifetime
- 6 p.m. - Christmas on Wheels - Ashley tries to find her mom's convertible that was sold.
- 8 p.m. - Steppin' Into the Holiday - An ex-Broadway star falls for the owner of a dance studio.
- 10 p.m. - Feliz NaviDAD - A single father finds romance during the holidays.
Freeform
- 6 p.m. - Home Alone
- 8:30 p.m. - Home Alone 2:Lost in New York
Food Network
- 7 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship - The World of Holidays
- 8 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship - Holiday Rush
- 10 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown - North Pole Games
- 11 p.m. - The Big Bake - Holiday:Naughty or Nice
AMC
- 8 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- 10:15 p.m. - Elf
Paramount
- 8 p.m. - A Nashville Country Christmas - A country music star spends the holidays at her family home
Great American Family
- 6 p.m. - My Favorite Christmas Tree - Kyla meets a Christmas tree farm owner in a small town.
- 8 p.m. - Royally Wrapped for Christmas - Lindsay finds love with a prince during a job interview
- 10 p.m. - B&B Merry - A travel blogger is invited to review a bed and breakfast.
Hallmark
- 6 p.m. - Cross Country Christmas - A snowstorm disrupts a man and a woman's holiday travel
- 8 p.m. - Christmas Town - Lauren embarks on a new chapter in her life and career
- 10 p.m. - Christmas Getaway - A travel writer decided to go on a Christmas trip, alone.
FXM
- 6:45 p.m. - FX's A Christmas Carol
- 10:15 p.m. - FX's A Christmas Carol
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
- 6 p.m. - A Merry Christmas Match - A woman from a small ski village begins to rethink her life
- 8 p.m. - Christmas on My Mind - Lucy Lovett wakes up holding a wedding dress
- 10 p.m. - Cranberry Christmas - A separated couple feign marital bliss on television
