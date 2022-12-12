Holiday TV Shows – Monday Night December 12

Holiday TV Shows &#8211; Monday Night December 12

Just 13 days until Christmas and 12 days until Christmas Eve! Here are tonight's, Monday December 12th, special Christmas TV shows!

NBC

  • 10 p.m. - Baking It: May Rudolph and Amy Poehler's Celebrity Holiday Special

ABC

  • 8 p.m. - The Great Christmas Light Fight

CBC

  • 8 p.m. - A Christmas Carol

Lifetime

  • 6 p.m. - Christmas on Wheels - Ashley tries to find her mom's convertible that was sold.
  • 8 p.m. - Steppin' Into the Holiday - An ex-Broadway star falls for the owner of a dance studio.
  • 10 p.m. - Feliz NaviDAD - A single father finds romance during the holidays.

Freeform

  • 6 p.m. - Home Alone
  • 8:30 p.m. - Home Alone 2:Lost in New York

Food Network

  • 7 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship - The World of Holidays
  • 8 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship - Holiday Rush
  • 10 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown - North Pole Games
  • 11 p.m. - The Big Bake - Holiday:Naughty or Nice

AMC

  • 8 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
  • 10:15 p.m. - Elf

Paramount 

  • 8 p.m. - A Nashville Country Christmas - A country music star spends the holidays at her family home

Great American Family

  • 6 p.m. - My Favorite Christmas Tree - Kyla meets a Christmas tree farm owner in a small town.
  • 8 p.m. - Royally Wrapped for Christmas - Lindsay finds love with a prince during a job interview
  • 10 p.m. - B&B Merry - A travel blogger is invited to review a bed and breakfast.

Hallmark

  • 6 p.m. - Cross Country Christmas - A snowstorm disrupts a man and a woman's holiday travel
  • 8 p.m. - Christmas Town - Lauren embarks on a new chapter in her life and career
  • 10 p.m. - Christmas Getaway - A travel writer decided to go on a Christmas trip, alone.

FXM 

  • 6:45 p.m. - FX's A Christmas Carol
  • 10:15 p.m. - FX's A Christmas Carol

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

  • 6 p.m. -  A Merry Christmas Match - A woman from a small ski village begins to rethink her life
  • 8 p.m. - Christmas on My Mind - Lucy Lovett wakes up holding a wedding dress
  • 10 p.m. - Cranberry Christmas - A separated couple feign marital bliss on television
