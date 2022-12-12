A 79-year-old woman died after a head-on crash on Route 4 in Turner on Sunday around 9:50 am.

Police: Trucks May Have Been Racing Before Crash

The Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office said Carol Ivers of Fayette was driving a 2016 Hyundai Sonata when she was hit by a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by 24-year-old Jacob Diaz of Augusta. Diaz and his passenger, 23-year-old Alana Hartford from Leeds were ejected from the truck in the collision. They were both taken to the hospital.

Police said the crash happened when Diaz passed a tractor trailer traveling north as Ivers was making a left hand turn from Upper Street onto Route 4.

Deputies Looking for Green Dodge Pickup Truck

The Sheriff’s Office said that after further investigation they “have received information that a second truck may have been racing Diaz’s truck.” Deputies are looking to identify the driver of an “Army green” Dodge pickup truck.

Contact Law Enforcement with Information

Contact the law enforcement if you have any information about the truck or you know the identity of the owner. If you witnessed the two trucks racing, you are asked to call (207) 753-2599 and speak to Sergeant Brian Smith or Deputy James Phillips.

Assisting at the scene was the Turner Fire & Rescue.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates and App Alerts

This story will be updated when more information is released and made available to the public. Download the app for free to get breaking news and app alerts.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)