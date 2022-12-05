Holiday TV Shows – Monday December 5th

We are officially into the Holiday Season! It's December 5th and Christmas is just 20 days away! Here are tonight's (Monday, December 5th's) Holiday TV Shows!

Fox

8 p.m. - TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas

ABC

8 p.m. - The Great Christmas Light Fight

CW

8 p.m. - The Waltons' Homecoming - John Boy searches for his father on Christmas Eve

CBC

8 p.m. - Miracle on 34th Street - Macy's hires Kris Kringle as a store Santa

Lifetime

6 p.m. - Santa Bootcamp - An event planner rediscovers the magic of Christmas

8 p.m. - Six Degrees of Santa - An internet entrepreneur searches for a mystery woman

10 p.m. - Secretly Santa - Rivals develop unexpected feelings while working together.

Freeform

6:15 p.m. - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:55 p.m. - Scrooged - TV-network big shot (Bill Murray) meets Christmas ghosts

Food Network

6 p.m. - Beat Bobby Flay - Holiday Throwdown: Room for Dessert

7 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship - Dining Out for the Holidays

8 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship - Holiday Movie Magic

10 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship - Nutcracker on Stage

11 p.m. - The Big Bake - Holiday- Elves on the Loose

TNT

7:30 p.m. - Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

8 p.m. - The Wizard of Oz

10:15 p.m. - The Wizard of Oz

AMC

8 p.m. - The Polar Express

10 p.m. - Elf

E!

7:55 p.m. - Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

FX

6 p.m. - The Santa Clause 2

8 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3:The Escape Clause

10 p.m. - Last Christmas - A Christmas shop elf finds romance with a charming suitor

Great American Family

6 p.m. - A Christmas...Presnt - Maggie Larson is determined to lift her family's spirits

8 p.m. - I'm Glad It's Christmas - An aspiring singer participates in a small-scale production

10 p.m. - Christmas Sweethearts - A woman returns home to find her ex in a relationship

Hallmark

6 p.m. - The Royal Nanny - An undercover MI5 agent must resist the charms of a prince

8 p.m. - We Wish You a Married Christmas - A couple visit a quiet town to reconnect at Christmastime

10 p.m. - Next Stop, Christmas - Angie is magically transported into a past Christmas

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries