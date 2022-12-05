A 36-year-old man from Medway was arrested Friday afternoon after he fired shots from a rifle and barricaded himself inside a residence near the vicinity of Medway Road and Horseshoe Road.

Standoff After Shots Fired and Man Barricaded Himself in a Home

The incident started Thursday night just before midnight when the East Millinocket Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired from a gun. Police said, “the first arriving officers on the scene observed a male exit a residence, fire shots from a rifle and then retreat inside the home.”

Maine State Police Tactical Team Called In

The area was secured and officials tried to contact the man. Attempts to communicate with him were not successful. The Maine State Police Tactical Team was called to assist. Part of Medway Road was closed for several hours.

Man Taken into Custody

Shortly after 1 pm Friday, the man was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for observation and an evaluation. His name was not released as the investigation is ongoing.

“At no point were the schools in danger”

The East Millinocket Police said “several major roads were closed that affected multiple area businesses and travel in the Katahdin region. Area schools closed due to transportation concerns and at no point were the schools in danger.”

Get our free mobile app

Assisting Law Enforcement

Several agencies were involved including the Maine State Police Tactical Team, the East Millinocket Fire Department, the Medway Fire Department, and the Penobscot Regional Communications. Officials also thanked the public for their cooperation as the closures caused disruptions.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)