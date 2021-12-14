Here’s Every Maine Earthquake That Has Happened This Year

Shake, rattle, and roll!

It's a common occurrence to experience small earthquakes here in Maine. Most, thankfully, are pretty small, making the ground that we walk on shimmer as much as a fully loaded pulp truck driving by the house, if that.

If you're perceptive enough and in the right place at the right time, you may take notice of the water in a glass swaying back and forth, or, you may wonder briefly why the house seemed to "creak."

But more than likely the only thing that heard or felt the majority of these small earthquakes was the family dog, who may have lifted its head from a sound sleep to wonder briefly what was going on.

But people here in Maine do hear and feel earthquakes and they indeed do report them to the United States Geological Service, which records each and every one.

One of the bigger earthquakes in Maine happened in 2006 just east of Mount Desert Island in the Gulf of Maine. That one registered at 4.2 and its explosive sound was heard throughout Hancock County, making residents there jump from the couch and turn the TV down.

Now the biggest earthquake to ever happen in our state took place in Eastport way back when in 1904, and it was measured at 5.0 on the scale. As expected with an earthquake of that magnitude, it collapsed chimneys as far away as Montreal, Quebec, according to an article in the Bangor Daily News.

So far during the year 2021, there have been 21 earthquakes of significance to occur here in Maine. Here is our list.

