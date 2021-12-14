Threat Of Metal Causes Coca-Cola To Recall Some Juice Containers

Time to check your cupboards and shelves, as there's a recall on some Minute Maid Juice Containers.

According to Food Safety News, the boxes of juice being voluntarily recalled by Coca-Cola, and could potentially contain "foreign objects, specifically metal bolts or washers."

The juices in question are Minute Maid Berry Punch, 59 Fl. oz., Minute Maid Strawberry Lemonade, 59 Fl. oz., Minute Maid Fruit Punch, 59 fl. oz.

"The recalled products were distributed in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Maine, and New Jersey, according to the Food and Drug Administration. There is concern that consumers may still have the products in their homes because of their long shelf life, which extends into 2022."

This recall comes on the heels of another recall last month of some popular beverage brands.

According to the FDA, the Kraft Heinz company issued a recall of several powdered beverage mixes in late November for similar reasons.

"Select code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with 'Best When Used By' dates between May 10, 2023, and November 1, 2023, are being voluntarily recalled in the U.S. due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production."

Consumers who purchased these products are being urged not to use them, but to discard them instead. Contact the Kraft Heinz company for reimbursment information.

