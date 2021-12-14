A Waterville woman has been arrested and charged with setting fires Monday night at a Colby College construction site.

The Waterville Police Department responded to a complaint around 7:45 p.m. of someone yelling and screaming near the intersection of Main and Front Streets in Waterville, according to Maine Public Safety Department spokesperson Shannon Moss. When officers arrived, they spotted several fires within the construction site of Colby College’s Paul J. Schupf Arts Center.

The Waterville Fire Department was called to the site to extinguish the fires and the State Fire Marshal’s office was contacted. Investigators responded and learned that 21-year-old Alisa Carey of Waterville had been found in the area with burns to her hand, Moss said.

Maine Dept. of Public Safety

Further investigation with help from the Waterville Police and Fire Departments concluded that at least six fires had been intentionally set, or attempted to be set, at the construction site. Officials say the fires damaged construction material, dumpsters and the actual building.

The investigation pointed to Alisa Carey as being responsible for setting the fires. Carey was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and then taken to the Kennebec County Jail.

While at the hospital, Carey allegedly assaulted one of the Fire Investigators and a Waterville Police Officer. She was charged with arson and two counts of assault on a police officer, Moss stated.

Carey is currently on probation for a prior arson charge.

The $18 million Paul J. Schupf Art Center on Main Street in Waterville is adjacent to the Waterville Opera House.