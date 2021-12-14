Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Tom Holland and Zendaya's classy response to criticism, Anthony Bourdain's secret Reddit account and more, below.

Tom Holland and Zendaya Slam Critics of Their Height Difference

In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Tom Holland and Zendaya were asked about their height difference and how they deal with the stereotype that men should be taller than their female partner in a relationship. The couple laughed it off, stating that it shouldn't be a big deal to everyone because it isn't to them. (via TMZ)

Women Prefer Private Proposals Over Public Proposals



'Tis the season for engagements! A recent survey asked women how they prefer to be proposed to. It turns out 66 percent of women would prefer a private setting, as opposed to an elaborate public proposal. (via PR Newswire)

Snoop Dogg Mispronounces Names During Golden Globes Announcement

Snoop Dogg had the honor of reading off the nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes on Monday (Dec. 13) and it was the most hilarious thing ever. He got through it, but not without mispronouncing multiple names.

'Dr. Oz' Show Ending After 13 Seasons

The Dr. Oz Show is ending after 13 seasons following Dr. Oz's announcement that he plans to run for the U.S Senate. As of Jan. 14, the show will officially be over. His daughter, Daphne Oz, will be launching her own show called The Good Dish on Jan. 17. (via TMZ)

Anthony Bourdain Allegedly Had a Secret Reddit Account

It was recently discovered that late chef and reality TV star Anthony Bourdain may have had a secret Reddit account that he used to talk smack, defend celebrities who have addiction problems and discuss martial arts. (via UPROXX)