Heather Morris asked the authorities overseeing the recovery mission for Naya Rivera if she could lead an on foot search and rescue mission for her friend and former Glee co-star.

The actress tweeted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office late Saturday (July 11) night to ask if she could help find Rivera on the fifth day of their "recovery mission."

"My name is Heather Morris, I'm Naya's close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru," she tweeted.

"I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way," she added. "I have left a message with the Department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you," Morris concluded.

On Glee, Morris portrayed Brittany Pierce, who was the love interest of Rivera's character, Santana Lopez.

Rivera went missing on Wednesday (July 8) while she was out on a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son Josey. Josey told authorities that his mother went swimming and did not return. He was reportedly found wearing his life vest on board.