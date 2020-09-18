Head On Crash on Main Street, Mapleton, Maine

The Maine State Police said a head on crash on Main Street in Mapleton sent one person to the hospital and injured another Friday afternoon around 12:56 pm.

56-year-old Orpheus Allison from Mapleton was driving a 2006 Suburban through a construction zone and failed to return to the westbound lane, said officials.

Maine State Police

A 2013 Chevrolet pickup operated by 23-year-old Carter McLaughlin from Mapleton was stopped in traffic, in the east bound lane. Police said Allison struck the front of the McLaughlin’s pickup causing disabling damage to both vehicles. A 2002 GMC pickup, operated by Frank Marcello, was stopped behind McLaughlin. The impact caused McLaughlin’s pickup to be pushed back into the front of Marcello’s vehicle.

Police said the cause of the crash is believed to have been caused by a medical condition.

Allison was transported to AR Gould Northern Lights Hospital in Presque Isle for non-life threatening injuries. McLaughlin was not injured in the crash. Marcello had minor injuries.