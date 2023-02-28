Police said a driver involved in a head-on crash Tuesday could face charges after he passed a vehicle and collided with an oncoming car in Woolwich.

Head-on Crash

Two vehicles hit head-on and a third vehicle went off the snow covered roads in the crash, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened on Route 127 around 6 am on Tuesday morning.

Two Men Seriously Injured in Accident

Twenty-four-year-old Ryan Boucher from Pittston was driving a Toyota Camry and crashed into a Chevy Impala driven by 62-year-old John Sullivan of Woolwich. Boucher and Sullivan both suffered serious injuries and were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland. The other driver, 63-year-old Kerry Stanchfield from Gardiner, was not injured.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Statement

Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry said, “This accident should never have happened. The road conditions required motorists to operate cautiously and with concern. Passing another vehicle in these conditions is irresponsible.”

The crash is under investigation.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates and App Alerts

Look for updates on this story when more information is released. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news and app alerts.