Happy 200th Birthday Maine

Sunday, March 15th is Maine's 200th Birthday! There were great celebrations planned for today, but because of the Coronova Virus, most celebrations have been cancelled or postponed. However, as you stay home, wish our great State a Happy Birthday!

As a matter of fact, here's a neat thing to do if you are home with little children, bake Maine a birthday cake! You can even sing her Happy Birthday! And you can go crazy asking "Are you 1? Are you 2? and tell them to keep going until they get to Are you 200?

Here are some resources to learn about Maine The Secretary of State's Page is designed specifically for children and includes a Chickadee Jumble and a 8 page coloring book

There are a full list of events to happen in the future, once we are done with the current health crisis

Check out Maine Bicentennial's Page as you stay home today