University of Maine System Posts Guidance

University of Maine System said students and their families will not be financially disadvantaged by the University's move to online classes and residence hall restrictions in response to the Coronavirus public health crisis.

Students will be able to complete the course of study they have paid for this semester and room and board charges paid through family contributions will be refunded on an appropriate and prorated basis.

The University of Maine System will post guidance on requesting room and board refunds on their public health advisory website by noon on Wednesday, March 18th.

The University of Maine System said its working quickly and responsively to address individual student and family concerns as they take unprecedented steps as a public institution to protect student health and help limit the spread of the Coronavirus in Maine.