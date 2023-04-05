A Hampden man has been arrested for drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.

Multiple Agencies Investigated the Case

The Hampden Police Department said Benjamin Sirois was taken into custody April 1 after a multi-jurisdiction investigation.

Police Locate Firearms after Search Warrant

Officers seized four firearms from his residence in Hampden. Police seized two additional firearms after executing a search warrant in Orrington with the assistance of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Hampden Police Hampden Police loading...

Meth, Fentanyl and Crack Seized

Illegal drugs were also found and seized including more than a pound of meth, 82 grams of fentanyl and 63 grams of crack cocaine. Officials estimated the street value of the drugs to be close to $85,000. The investigation is continuing as police gather more information, according to the Hampden Police.

Breaking News and App Alerts

This news story will be updated with more information when it is released and made available. Download the station’s app for free to get app alerts sent directly to your smart devices.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)