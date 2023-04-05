Hampden Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking & Illegal Possession of Firearms
A Hampden man has been arrested for drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.
Multiple Agencies Investigated the Case
The Hampden Police Department said Benjamin Sirois was taken into custody April 1 after a multi-jurisdiction investigation.
Police Locate Firearms after Search Warrant
Officers seized four firearms from his residence in Hampden. Police seized two additional firearms after executing a search warrant in Orrington with the assistance of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.
Meth, Fentanyl and Crack Seized
Illegal drugs were also found and seized including more than a pound of meth, 82 grams of fentanyl and 63 grams of crack cocaine. Officials estimated the street value of the drugs to be close to $85,000. The investigation is continuing as police gather more information, according to the Hampden Police.
