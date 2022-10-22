Halloween Is The Perfect Time To Visit Stephen King’s House

Halloween is almost here! Come to Bangor...if you dare

Stephen King's house, you just can’t drive down West Broadway in Bangor, without seeing someone gawking at this house (trust me, I know. I live right in the neighborhood.) Just about every single day, when I drive past that street, you can see at least one parked car on the side of the road, and a group of people taking pics, trying to jump the fence, or just being super happy to be there in general. Living near there, it's all normal to me, but folks from all over the world descend there to get a look.

The spookiest night of the year is almost here, so people are making the trip here to Bangor, to get a look at the iconic home of Bangor's most famous resident.

As all hard-core Stephen King fans know, Bangor is the inspiration for the fictional town of Derry, which has been portrayed in several of his novels and short stories.

No Stephen King investigative tour is complete without stopping by Mount Hope Cemetery, the Paul Bunyan Statue, the corner of Jackson & Union streets, the Thomas Hill Standpipe, and of course, his home on West Broadway, where there always seems to be a couple of cars parked, with tourists getting a good look at the property.

If you are headed here, SK-Tours based in Bangor offer a unique experience for King enthusiasts with their Stephen King Tour. The people behind the tour, Penney, Jamie, and Stu, are the perfect trio for the job as they owned and operated a bookstore for two decades that specialized in King's books and memorabilia.