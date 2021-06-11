Hackers Release Data from the Presque Isle Police Department

HYWARDS/Thinkstock

Hackers have released hacked data from the Presque isle Police Department after threatening to do so if a ransom was not paid.

According to the Bangor Daily News, PIPD reports were put on the black web which included almost 15,000 emails and statements from witnesses - some that date back to the 1970’s. In all, over 200 gigabytes of data were released.

Information about the hack at the Presque Isle Police Department came out in mid-April using Avaddon ransomware. The Presque Isle Police were given 10 days to pay the ransom or the group would start putting the data on the dark web.

The police department and Presque Isle officials contacted the FBI to make them aware of the attack on the servers. PIPD was able to restore some of the data from a backup.

Get our free mobile app

Time to pay the ransom expired at the end of April, but the data was not released right away. Officials said the cybercriminals gave the PIPD and the city more time to pay the ransom.

The Bangor Daily News said it is not known if the city or the Presque Isle Police Department paid any of the ransom. BDN reached out to the Presque Isle city manager, Marty Puckett, to confirm information, but did not receive a response.

The Presque Isle Police Department is located at 43 North Street in the City of Presque isle. The Chief of Police is  Laurie Kelly. The City Manager of Presque Isle, Maine is Martin Puckett. Presque Isle City Hall is located at 12 2nd Street. The phone number is (207) 760 - 2700.

LOOK: Counties With the Lowest Home Prices in Maine

The National Association of REALTORS calculated the fourth quarter 2020 median home values by applying the Federal Housing Finance Agency's House Price Index growth to 2019 housing and population data from the American Community Survey and determining an estimate of 2020 median home values for all counties where data is available. The monthly mortgage payments for fourth-quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2020 were calculated for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 10% down payment.

Keep reading to discover which county in Maine has the lowest home prices.
Filed Under: Hackers Release Data, Presque Isle Police Department
Categories: Articles, Local News Today, Maine News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top