Growing Up & Living In Aroostook County Pays Off For These Grads!

Living local is a good thing!

I think many of us know someone or are someone that once proclaimed they would never live in Aroostook County after they graduate from high school. Believe it or not there are some people that find life in northern Maine to be dull, boring, and unfulfilling. The two colleges in our area have graduated several students in the last two weeks providing the local job market with many fresh faces ready to take on a career.

A local business that understands the best resources are the people that live here

One local business did not wait for graduation to fill their staff with young and energetic personalities eager to get out into the "real world.” Thompson Financial Group (TFG) has three employees on their staff that graduated last weekend from the University of Maine at Presque Isle. The three graduates were a part of TFG before graduation and are now ready to take on full-time roles with a bright future at a local employer.

Three examples that you can stay here and succeed

Molly Kingsbury, Ashley Violette, and Taylor Billings all received their degrees from UMPI and all three have positions at Thompson Financial Group. Kingsbury obtained a degree in Business Administration and is a payroll specialist at TFG, where she has been employed since 2019. She was also recently named the girls’ Varsity Soccer Coach at Central Aroostook High School in Mars Hill. You might say that Kingsbury is getting into the family business, as her two of her older siblings were appointed to head coaching positions just one week prior to Molly's appointment. TFG's willingness to allow Molly to coach is a great benefit as it allows her to give back to the area and provide an outlet for many young athletes.

Start and then grow

Ashley Violette said she feels blessed to be a part of the TFG team and she says “the people at Thompson Financial Group have become a wonderful addition to my family.” Violette earned a degree in accounting; she wants to stay in the area because family is important to her. Starting her career as a customer service agent, Ashley sees a future of growth for her at TFG.

Some of us figure it out as we go

Taylor Billings transitioned from the world of banking to TFG while earning a degree in social work from UMPI. Billings now works as a customer service representative as part of the operations team at TFG. With a diverse background of experience, Billings shows that the right employer can lead you into a career path you never envisioned.

Congratulations!

These three young ladies are living proof that you can stay in Aroostook County and succeed. TFG is one of the many great local businesses that invests in the local people and communities, understanding that this is how life should be. The many benefits that TFG offers and allowing employees to give back in their own way, help keep our communities going and make life in The County fulfilling. Congratulations to Molly, Ashley, Taylor and all of the local graduates!

