See Governor Mills’ Major Announcement

According to WCSH 6, Governor Mills has announced a deal IDEXX Maine-based Laboratories, Inc. to procure enough of their COVID-19 testing kits to triple the amount of tests. In theory, this will allow anyone in the state, who is suspected of being infected with COVID-19, to be tested. This will allow the state to run in excess of 5,000 tests per week.

With these additional tests, the Maine Centers For Disease Control will be able to eliminate their testing prioritization system.

This will also allow the Maine CDC to more completely perform "spot checks" at nursing homes, long-term care facilities, and shelters.

Watch Governor Mills' "major announcement" at today's (May 7th) Maine Centers for Disease Control press conference.

We've got it thanks to our friends at WCSH 6

This story will continue to be updated...