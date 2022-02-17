According to WGME 13, about 90,000 Mainers are going to be receiving a utility bill credit that is intended to offset the last three months of increased rates.

The Office of the Public Advocate and the Governor’s Energy Office had previously submitted a petition to offer a one time bill credit to roughly 90,000 Mainers that had been affected by the standard offer rate increases that were approved by the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

The utility relief will total about $8 million and be disbursed to roughly 90,000 Mainers. Using in part the current LIHEAP beneficiaries, qualifiers of the credit will be Versant and CMP residential customers that are at or below 150% on the federal poverty guidelines, according to WGME. The Maine Department of Health & Human Services will also be assisting in identifying those Mainers who meet the aforementioned criteria.

According to information attained from HealthCare.Gov, the following is the current breakdown of federal poverty level income guidelines. Qualifying Mainers/Maine Households would need to be within 150% of these guidelines to be approved for the credit.

$12,880 for individuals.

$17,420 for a family of 2.

$21,960 for a family of 3.

$26,500 for a family of 4.

$31,040 for a family of 5.

$35,580 for a family of 6.

$40,120 for a family of 7.

$44,660 for a family of 8.

The bill credit will be $90 per qualifying Mainer and will be applied directly to their utility billing account sometime near the end of March. For more information, click here to visit the Maine PUC online.

For more information on why there was an increase in the standard offer pricing, click here to see a video response from the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

