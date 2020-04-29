Paul LePage Unofficially Announces 2022 Gubernatorial Run

In a Wednesday (April 29th) interview with Boston talk radio host Howie Carr, former Maine governor Paul LePage said that he does intend to run for governor of Maine in 2022.

During the interview, he expressed his displeasure with the way that Governor Janet Mills has been handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked about Mills' handling of the outbreak in Maine, he said,

Oh, it's incredible. I think the remedy is far worse than the virus. I think she's destroying the state. She ought to resign."

This goes along with comments LePage made back in July of 2019.

According to Wikipedia, Paul Richard LePage was the 74th Governor of Maine. He was in office from January of 2011 until January of 2019.