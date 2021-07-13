Governor Mills Third Annual Opioid Response Summit

Roads to Recovery and Aroostook Recovery Center of Hope will be host sites for Governor Mills 3rd annual Opioid Response Summit, Thursday, July 15, 2021.

The schedule includes live presentations as well as recorded panel discussions. Also, people in recovery will be prominently featured in a full day schedule.

“Our centers are pleased to serve as host sites for this live, virtual event,” said Stacie Holton, Peer Center Manager. “The annual summit is part of the state’s commitment to fighting the opioid epidemic and we look forward to hearing ideas, strategies and best practices that support our communities in Aroostook County.”

The theme for this year’s summit is “Perseverance, Prevention and Promise” and includes several key speakers. Governor Janet Mills will address the State of Maine’s focus and commitment to resolving the opioid crisis. Additional speakers are Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey and Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Nirav Shah, MD, J.D. A panel discussion is also planned in the afternoon that includes people from the Biden-Harris Administration who are leaders in the opioid crisis response.

There’s a free lunch and the local community is invited to attend and participate.

You can get additional information by contacting Roads to Recovery in Caribou, Maine at (207) 493 - 1278 or reaching out to Aroostook Recovery Center of Hope in Houlton at (207 254 - 2213.

About Aroostook Mental Health Services, Roads to Recovery and Aroostook Recovery Center: Aroostook Mental Health has been operating for over 56 years with almost 5,500 clients supported annually. AMHC is located in Aroostook County, Washington County and Hancock County with 26 sites and 325 employees. Aroostook Mental Health’s programs include Roads to Recovery and the Aroostook Recovery Center of Hope. They provide support centers for people to receive help on their recovery, get resources and attend meetings among many other things offered.

