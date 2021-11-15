Governor LePage Visits With McCrum In Washburn & County Leaders

Governor Paul LePage recently visited with some local businesses in Aroostook County as he aims to get back into the office of Governor in 2022.

The Facebook page for LePage released a short video documenting his visit to the McCrum plant in Washburn. This plant processes locally grown potatoes for many products that are sold locally and across New England.

McCrum is boosting the economy

As one of the leaders in the potato industry, McCrum provides hundreds of jobs across all parts of Maine. The plant in Washburn has been operating for just a couple of years, and has already had a significant economic impact on the region. They are currently hiring at their plants in Washburn and Belfast, Maine. Here is the link to the McCrum careers page.

Your face is familiar

Paul LePage served as the Maine Governor from 2011-2019 and he wants to get back into the Augusta office. The campaigns for LePage and Governor Janet Mills are expected to intensify in the coming months, ahead of the November 2022 election. A key issue facing Aroostook County residents is the recovery from the pandemic's impacts. Rising inflation, and rapidly increasing costs of necessities such as heating oil, is putting County residents in a pinch. We benefit by having a great employer like McCrum in our area.

What's your issue?

As the election now sits under a year away, what are the questions you would ask the candidates? We all wish that the magic wand would wave and we would be in a utopia of wealth and health. What can we logically do move forward to strengthen Maine?

