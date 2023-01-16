A Reddit User Asks ‘Who Is The Most Influential Person In Maine?’

As of this moment, I'd say it would be whoever won the Mega Millions jackpot!

I love causally surfing Reddit, because you find a ton of interesting topics and opinions on a variety of topics. Best of all, it comes without all the judgement and nastiness of Twitter & Facebook. It's a chill place to hang.

A Reddit user just posed an interesting question. "Who Is The Most Influential Person In Maine" Of course Stephen King, or Governor Mills come to mind, but there are all sorts of people who influence a multitude of things here in the Pine Tree State, and there are a few who live here that you will recognize.

As always, the answers to the question give you a wide array of responses, and man of them are pretty funny!

doinks_n_dabs69420

The person driving the llbean boot

Neat-Beautiful-5505

The guy who just won $1.something billion in Lebanon

PrometheusOnLoud

Even now, LePage is far more influential than 99% of the people in the state of Maine. That isn't saying much though. It's Maine.

Runnah5555

My wife.

IamSauerKraut

King.

ameriskin77

Slim Goodbody

FannyPunyUrdang

John Burstein- Maine resident. Still doing theater on the midcoast. Worked with him recently.

reggiedoinreggie

The moose, you know which one.

UnkleClarke

The BFI in Freeport.

mcot2222

route 1

Sweaty_Delivery7004

Unfortunately, tucker Carlson. Dude spends a buttload of time contaminating the Bryant pond area with his presence

SeelieForest

The guy who came to cut down some trees for me said he had like 23,000 followers on tiktok....so probably that guy.

Old-Nefariousness575

martha

Time-Friend5627

Tim Sample

nitelotion

Maybe now it’s Allen of Allen’s coffee brandy?

Steamy_ron1988

HW Bush - Governed 260 Million People (1993 population) Stephen King - 400 million books sold George Mitchell - helped broker Good Friday Agreement (1.6 million people in Norther Ireland) effectively helped end a war.

If you had to go by today vs. all time, it’s probably Tucker Carlson. Over 3 million people watch him daily and he certainly radicalizes/ riles up his viewers, making him more influential than any other news personality.

Yourbubblestink

Currently Janet Mills

Alaska2Maine

Unfortunately Tucker Carlson spends a lot of time in Maine and a lot of angry geezers watch him

SnooCrickets4626

Maybe the younger Baldacci brother? The one with all the commercial real estate holdings and brokerage. He’s got deep family connections, political ties, lots of holdings, no legal or ethical restraints to the political offices to which he’s connected, every connection available as well as access to capital…

CHENGhis-khan

Bob Marley

PurpleFlurpDerp

I always liked Angus King

PrometheusOnLoud

George H.W. Bush was easily the most influential person to ever live in the state of Maine.