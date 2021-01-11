Governor Mills Orders Flags at Half Staff Until Wednesday

Governor Janet Mills ordered all flags in Maine to fly at half staff until Wednesday, January 13th at sunset. The flags are flying at half staff in honor of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood and in recognition of the service of United States Capitol Police Officers and members of law enforcement during the insurrection of January 6th.

Governor Mills said in a statement

"During the violence at the U.S. Capitol last week, Officers Sicknick and Liebengood bravely defended our institutions of democracy from destruction. Maine people, like people across the country, mourn their needless and tragic deaths and we pause to honor their sacrifice and service during this difficult time for our nation."