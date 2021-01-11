Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

This past weekend was cold but there was some sunshine. Sunday was a nice day to get outside and shovel the path to the kerosene and propane tanks. Also, with the temperatures mild, it was a good time to give your vehicle some TLC and the once over before more snow comes this week. The wind was calm and mild and the windshield on your car didn't stay frozen until noon. The roads are nice and clear and the sidewalks are good too. This week looks to be mixed with road conditions something to keep an eye on. Next weekend could see some snow and rain which can cause problems when it freezes at night. Take a look at the forecast below and plan ahead.

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUAE MEDIA WEATHER:

Today ~ Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds late in the day. Highs around 25/-4Celsius

~ Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds late in the day. Highs around 25/-4Celsius Tonight ~ Becoming mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers overnight. Lows near 17/-9C.

~ Becoming mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers overnight. Lows near 17/-9C. Tuesday ~ Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Then partial clearing. Highs around 29/-2C

~ Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Then partial clearing. Highs around 29/-2C Tuesday Night ~ Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows near 15/-10.

~ Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows near 15/-10. Wednesday ~ Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30/-1.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Light and variable wind.

Monday Night: Scattered snow showers, mainly between 8pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly between 8pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A slight chance of snow after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: A chance of snow before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

