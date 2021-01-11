Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County & New Brunswick 1-11-21

MAINE UPDATE: The Maine Center for Disease Control today is reporting 313 new cases of COVID-19 and six related deaths. Aroostook County now has at least 673 active cases. Twenty-four people have died with COVID in the County since the pandemic began, most of them in the past six weeks.

Maine food pantries are seeing a surge in demand as coronavirus cases and unemployment claims rise. The Good Shepherd Food Bank said more than 60 percent of food pantries in the state saw increases in clients last month.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick reported 14 new coronavirus cases on Sunday , including three in the Edmundston Region. There are 184 active cases of the virus in the province but no one is being treated in hospital.

Hundreds of people in the Woodstock area were self-isolating over the weekend after four COVID-19 cases were identified at two local schools. New Brunswick Public Health ordered the self-isolation students and staff after confirming three cases at Woodstock High School and one at Townsview School. The order was put in place to limit the spread of the virus while contract tracers could complete their task. The 48-hour self-isolation order has since been lifted.