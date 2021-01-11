Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 313 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There were six deaths in the state.

Across Maine, there have been 29,611 confirmed cases. The number of people who have died from the virus is 438. A total of 11,752 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County has a total of 868 cases with 171 recoveries. Penobscot County has 2,571 confirmed cases overall with 879 recoveries. Androscoggin County has 3.207 confirmed cases with 1,413 recoveries.

