Gerard Way’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Third Season Trailer Yields Alternate Universe Mayhem

While My Chemical Romance's highly anticipated reunion tour is being met with much fanfare and jubilation, another reunion in Gerard Way's universe looks to be less than jubilant, as the season 3 trailer for The Umbrella Academy shows plenty of alternate universe mayhem ahead.

The My Chemical Romance frontman created the comic book series The Umbrella Academy with illustrator Gabriel Ba, and the two also serve as executive producers on the popular spinoff Netflix series that is entering its third season with a fresh new trailer teasing a bit of the action and the plot line for the upcoming year.

While the Hargreeves family display superhero powers, the third season finds them in quite the quandary as their latest "jump" has created a time paradox, one that supposedly brought forth a "Kugelblitz" according to the trailer.

Essentially it's revealed that the members of the Umbrella Academy have entered an alternate universe in which their residence is now home to the Sparrows, and Ben Hargreeves is not only still alive, but a member of the rival Hargreeves siblings in the Sparrows who has no memory of his adopted brothers and sisters. And if they don't resolve their current conflict, there will be dire consequences.

Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez and Cazzie David have been cast in the roles as the Sparrows, and the newcomers seem ready for some jaw-dropping fights with The Umbrella Academy crew, all set to the Sweet's "Ballroom Blitz" '70s hit in the trailer.

Get a look at Season 3 below, which will premiere on Netflix on June 22.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Trailer