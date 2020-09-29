General Mills Is Bringing Back Old-School Recipe on Four Cereals

General Mills is presenting "The Ultimate Saturday Morning Drive-In" at Tribeca Drive-In, an event packed with classic cartoons and re-newed and improved cereals. Your childhood favorites have returned: Cocoa Puffs, Golden Grahams, Cookie Crisp and Trix have been changed up using the old-school recipes from the '80s that ruled your Saturday morning cartoon time.

Jennifer Jorgensen, vice-president of marketing for General Mills cereal said in a statement:

"Our fans crave a taste of nostalgia – and, while these four cereals have always remained popular, we’ve answered their requests and brought back the taste they remember from childhood. cereal. After all, was there anything better as a kid than waking up on Saturday morning, grabbing your favorite cereal and watching cartoons? We’re hoping fans can relive these fun moments while sharing the classic taste they loved with their own families now."

To help celebrate the return of the '80s with these cereals that you love, General Mills has teamed up with Mario Lopez to host General Mills Presents: The Ultimate Saturday Morning Drive-In, featuring cartoon classics. Tune in from the comfort of your couch or experience it live at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 12 p.m. CST. Plus, the first 100 fans who sign up for the at-home viewing experience will receive free samples of all four cereals delivered to their door.

Mario Lopez said in General Mills Press Release: “Cereal plus cartoons defined my Saturday mornings as a kid, so I’m thrilled to team up with General Mills for a little throwback event everyone can enjoy. I can’t wait to join fans with my family for the Ultimate Saturday Morning Drive-In from my own couch with a bowl – or two – of cereal in tow.”

Some of my best memories as a kid were sitting right on the floor in front of the TV with a heaping bowl of cereal watching cartoons as I promised my mom I would not spill on the floor. It's so weird how kids in general back in the day had to sit right on top of the television set. But I guess kids now do the same thing with their smart phones or tablets while eating their cereal.