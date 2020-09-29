Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 37 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. There was one death in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 5,337 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 141.

A total of 4,629 have recovered in Maine.

CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah is warning about a “geometric surge” in the number of cases. Shah said he's extremely concerned that community transmission cases can keep doubling rapidly. York County’s seven-day average of new cases hit an all-time high of nearly 16 per day last week, nearly double the previous peak of 8.7 set in early July.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

RELATED NEWS: ECONOMIC IMPACT PAYMENT LETTERS SENT TO MAINERS

MORE RELATED NEWS: MAINE CDC AMONG FIRST TO PARTICIPATE IN DEMENTIA HELP ACT