Everything We Know About the ‘Friends’ Reunion Special

Start singing the Friends theme song and clapping, It seems as though the cast of Friends will reunite for an HBO Max special.

The special is set to air in a matter of months, the New York Post reported.

All of the stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry will return for a 1-hour special that will feature interviews about their time on the show. Ellen DeGeneres is reportedly in talks of hosting the gathering.

Contracts are being finalized as the cast members originally rejected a $1 million apiece offer before landing on a reported $2.25- 2.5 million offer, according to The Wall Street Journal. WarnerMedia outbid Netflix for the full series rights to the beloved sitcom, which would make the series available on HBO Max for the next five years.

Perry tweeted on February 4, "Big news coming..." fans quickly speculated that it was about the reunion.

Rumors about a potential reunion began in November of 2019. Last month, Chief Content Officer of HBO Max, Kevin Reilly, spoke about the possibility of the reunion. "There's interest all the way around, and yet we can't seem to quite get that interest aligned to push the button on it," he explained. Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman confirmed that she would take part in the project.

HBO Max will launch in May.