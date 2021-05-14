In less than 24 hours since its teaser was released online, Friends: The Reunion continues to be a top trending conversation on social media. The latest cause for excitement? BTS' upcoming appearance on the special!

Just as more details about the reunion came out today, so did the full star-studded special guest lineup. Celebrities including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, James Corden, Kit Harrington and BTS are set to make appearances during the Friends celebration.

The confirmation of BTS' appearance on the HBO Max special isn't just another appearance on an American TV program for the superstar music group. It actually plays a very significant role in the hearts of member RM's heart.

Rewinding back to BTS' appearance on Ellen in 2017, RM explained how the television sitcom helped him, and many Koreans, learn the English language.

"My English teacher was the sitcom Friends," he told Ellen DeGeneres. "Back in the days, when I was like 15, 14, it was quite like a syndrome for all the Korean parents to make their kids watch Friends. I thought I was kind of like a victim at that time, but right now, I'm the lucky one, thanks to my mother. She bought me all 10 DVDs — all the seasons. So firstly, I watched them with the Korean subtitles, and then next time, I watched with the English subtitles, and then I just removed it."

Fast forward to present day: RM's Friends education, so to speak, will finally come full circle as the members of BTS join the reunion lineup.

But don't expect too long of an appearance: As questions about the group's appearance continued to come up on Twitter, director and producer Ben Winston admitted he wants to "manage expectations" regarding just how involved BTS will be in the special. After all, will so many celebrity guests slated to appear, it makes sense that each appearance, while impactful, will likely be brief.

"I want to manage your expectations on this ... it’s a really short moment from BTS," Winston tweeted. "They are great of course, but they are one of the interviews, talking briefly about why they like friends."

Below, see how ARMYs are celebrating BTS' upcoming special moment.

Friends: The Reunion (a.k.a. The One Where They Get Back Together) premieres May 27 on HBO Max.