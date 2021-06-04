Rihanna Channels Joey From ‘Friends’ in High Fashion Photo Shoot

Rihanna is drawing comparisons to Joey from Friends.

The Fenty Beauty mogul and sometimes pop star (where's the album, Ri?) is the cover star of Vogue Italia's June "Rihanna by Rihanna" issue, which she photographed and styled herself for.

On Thursday (June 3), Rihanna shared a photo from the recent high fashion photo showing her seemingly wearing three coats and three pairs of pants all layered atop each other. "lil pressure," she captioned the image.

Of course, social media quickly lit up, comparing the layered look to a hilariously similar style once worn by Joey, played by Matt LeBlanc, on Friends.

One fan wrote, "The One Where Rihanna Does Joey Wearing All of Chandler’s Clothes." Another added, "Love Rihanna but this is giving me 'when joey wore all chandler’s clothes' vibes." Another user quipped, "Rihanna doing a Joey cosplay."

Other hilarious reactions? "Joey Tribbiani ran so Rihanna could walk," and "I am not even going to ask who wore it better."

In the Season 3 episode titled "The One Where No One's Ready," Chandler, played by Matthew Perry, hides all of Joey's clothes. To get revenge, Joey dons a bunch of Chandler's apparel, while going commando underneath.

“Look at me! I’m Chandler! Could I be wearing any more clothes?" Joey taunts his pal.

To the delight of longtime fans, LeBlanc actually revisited the fan-favorite costume during the recent HBO Max Friends reunion.

Watch the iconic scene, below.

This isn't the first time that a multi-layered high fashion look has been compared to the beloved sitcom character. In 2018, Balenciaga debuted a seven-layer jacket that retailed for $9,000 — and drew nostalgia for Joey's mismatched Chandler outfit.