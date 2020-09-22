Fort Knox Fright At The Fort 2020- CANCELED

According to the Fright at the Fort Facebook page, the 2020 Fright at The Fort has been canceled.

Fright at the Fort is held year after year at one of Maine's creepiest historical sites, Fort Knox Historic Site in Prospect, Maine.

An average year of Fright at the Fort brings anywhere between 12,000 and 15,000 visitors over five days.

Unfortunately, with an overwhelming response year after year, there is just no way to keep everyone socially distant.

The Friends of Fort Knox sadly announce that Fright at the Fort, the Halloween Scarefest held at Fort Knox Historic Site... Posted by Fright at the Fort on Friday, September 18, 2020

There is a silver lining though, and Fright at the Fort's saying that because of the pandemic resulting in this year's cancelation, the 2021 Fright at the Fort will be BIGGER than EVER! In turn, in August of 2021, they will be looking for volunteers for the 2021 event. Volunteers can range from jump scarers, makeup artists, sound and light technicians, prop builders, and set designers.

If you are interested in Volunteering, you can inquire at info@fortknoxmaine.com or call the office at 207-469-6553.

