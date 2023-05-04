The Fort Knox Summer Ghost Hunts Are Coming Back

If you are looking for a spooky weekend adventure this summer, Fort Knox is giving you 5 chances to live out your Ghostbusting dreams!

Does the the idea of spending the night hunting for ghosts sound fun? If so, boy do we have something for you!

Maine-based paranormal investigation group, 207 Paranormal, will host another season of after-hours Ghost Hunts at Fort Knox. They will take place on 5 different Saturday nights, in May, June, July, August, and September.

Here is how the schedule breaks down:

Ghost Hunts 8p-12am

Saturday, May 13th

Saturday, June 24th

Saturday, September 2nd

Ghost Camps 8pm-8am

Saturday, July 15th

Saturday, August 19th

Tickets will go on sale soon, before each event, so be sure to check outthe Fort Knox website for more details

Over the years the stories have become legendary, and that has brought people from all over to get a look for themselves. It has also been the focus of visits from TV shows, and many, many teams of ghost hunting enthusiasts.

New York Times bestselling author Tess Gerritsen once paid a visit to Fort Knox to research the concept that Maine is reportedly one of the most haunted states in the country.

You hosts are the crew from 207 Paranormal will guide you to all the spooky hot spots at Fort Know, and they provide all the ghost hunting equipment for you.

The Ghost Camp events give you the chance to ghost hunt till the sun comes up. That's right, you spend the night camping out!

Make sure you bring a flashlight!