Fort Kent police say a 35-year-old man was arrested Monday night after a domestic disturbance led to a brief standoff with police at an apartment complex.

Just before 9:20 p.m., the Fort Kent Police Department received a 911 call from a resident reporting a domestic disturbance at Brookside Apartments, according to Police Chief Michael DeLena.

Dispatch was able to determine that a firearm was used during the altercation, DeLena said. While officers were on their way, the caller was able to make it out of the residence safely.

Fort Kent Police officers arrived at the address and briefly made contact with the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Sylvio Plourde of Fort Kent. When the man barricaded himself in the apartment, police set up a perimeter around the building.

Chief DeLena said an initial investigation found that Plourde had discharged a firearm inside the residence a total of three times. He had allegedly fired the gun at least once in the victim’s presence.

The Maine State Police Tactical Team was dispatched to the scene, but was advised to stand down after Plourde came out of the apartment on his own.

A brief encounter ensued which resulted in Plourde being arrested and placed in custody without further incident, DeLena said.

Plourde was charged with Domestic Violence Criminal Threatening and Reckless Conduct. The charges are expected to be raised to a felony class due to a firearm being used in the commission of a crime.

Plourde was taken to Caribou Police Department and will remain in jail until his arrangement.

Assisting the Fort Kent Police Department were the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police, Fort Kent Fire Department and Ambulance Services Inc.

Police say the investigation continues and further charges are pending.

