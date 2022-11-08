Fort Kent Man Accused of Assaulting Woman with a Wrench

A Fort Kent man is behind bars after an alleged assault late Saturday night that left a woman hospitalized with serious injuries.



Fort Kent police officers responded to a local residence around 11:15 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from what appeared to be someone in distress, according to Police Chief Michael DeLena. Once they arrived to investigate, officers heard yelling coming from inside the home.

While one officer was speaking to the homeowner, he “observed a female walking from behind the home and towards him, asking for help,” DeLena said. The woman had significant injuries, including what appeared to be blunt force trauma to her face and head. She was immediately taken to a police cruiser and away from the scene as ambulance services were contacted to render aid, according to the police chief.

Additional officers and Maine State Police arrived to assist at the site. Police say the woman was alert and coherent and identified her alleged attacker as Mark Theriault, the 58-year-old homeowner. She described the alleged weapon used in the assault as a pipe wrench. Theriault was taken into custody without further incident.

The victim was transported to Northern Maine Medical Center and later transferred by LifeFlight of Maine to a specialty clinic out of state. Her injuries were described as “serious but non-life threatening” and “time-sensitive,” Chief DeLena said. There was no further information Tuesday concerning her present condition.

Through a concerted search of the home, police located the alleged weapon used in the assault and seized it as evidence.

Theriault was charged with Class A - Elevated Aggravated Assault and was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton. He is being held on $10,000 cash bail and additional charges are pending, DeLena said.

The investigation is ongoing.

25 Essentials to Keep in Your Vehicle During the Winter Months It pays to be prepared for any situation when driving in Maine during the winter.