Five Planets Align over Maine and New Brunswick in June

Five Planets Line Up in June 2022

Get ready for an amazing event in our beautiful night’s sky through June. Northern Maine and New Brunswick will get a great view of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn as they line up in a row.

Rare Alignment of Planets

The next time these planets align like this is over 18 years from now in 2040. And it’s been a long time since it’s happened before. You have to go back to 2004 (18 years ago) to have seen something like this in the sky, according to WGME.

Best Viewing Times

The absolute best time to get to see the five planets is in the early morning hours when many of us are up and getting ready for the day. About 30 to 45 minutes before sunrise is the perfect time to look up. Sunrise in Aroostook County, Maine this month is around 4:40 a.m. We’ll need a clear sky.

Where To Look

You want to gaze east to southeast to view the five planets. Mercury will be more obvious in the next couple of weeks. It will become easier and easier to see all the planets as the month progresses - with the peak happening the last week of June, on June 24.

Zoom In

The best way to get a good look at the rare planetary event is to use binoculars or a telescope if you have one handy. Experts said your phone camera probably won’t have the power to get a picture.

An Extraordinary Experience

Enjoy the experience as most of June will have extraordinary stargazing in Maine and New Brunswick. Much of the Eastern United States and Atlantic coast Canada will enjoy this as well.

