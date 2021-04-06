First Court Appearance for Brewer Man involved in Standoff

A Brewer man involved in a standoff with police over the weekend made his first court appearance on Monday.

Forty-year-old Nicholas McDonald appeared before a judge during a remote hearing from the Penobscot County Jail.

McDonald was arrested Saturday afternoon at a residence on Center Street in Brewer after holding police at bay for nearly six hours. A woman who was in the home for most of that time was not harmed and police say it was not a hostage situation.

Get our free mobile app

Police say McDonald had a federal warrant for a probation violation. In 2014, he was sentenced to six years in prison for drug and firearms offenses.