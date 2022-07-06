Fireworks Ruled Cause of Blaze That Destroyed Mattawamkeag Home

The State Fire Marshal’s office says errant fireworks are the cause of a fire in Mattawamkeag that destroyed a single-story home and an attached garage.

Mattawamkeag Fire and Rescue was called to the blaze Sunday evening on the Medway Road along the Penobscot River. When crews arrived, the two-story garage had already been leveled to the ground and the flames had spread to the other end of the home.



Officials say all occupants were out of the house by that time and no one was injured. However, a pet cat experienced smoke inhalation and minor burns to its paws. The cat was treated by the Lincoln Ambulance crew and released to the owners.

State Fire Marshal investigators say residents were shooting fireworks off the garage roof, which caught the garage on fire and spread to the home.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross was assisting the family in finding temporary shelter and with clothing and other necessities.

Fire crews from Medway, Lee and Springfield Fire Departments provided assistance at the scene. Firefighters remained on site until around 3:00 a.m. on the 4th of July.

On Monday morning, Mattawamkeag Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the property again for a small debris fire in the area of the garage, which was quickly extinguished.

The fire remains under investigation. There's no word on whether the homeowners were insured.

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.