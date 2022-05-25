Carleton County Family Left Homeless by Late Night Fire

Four people were displaced by a fire late Monday night that destroyed their home in Avondale, New Brunswick, just west of Hartland.  

The Lakeville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at a two-story farmhouse on the White Road shortly after 11 p.m. Crews from Hartland and Centreville helped battle the blaze for over four hours. The River Valley Sun reports the century-old structure was levelled.

Two adults and two children made it out safely and there were no injuries from the fire, according to Dan Bedell Communications Director of the Canadian Red Cross, Atlantic Division.

Red Cross volunteers have been assisting a man, his adult daughter and her two children with emergency purchases including food, clothing, and some other basic necessities, Bedell said.

The family is staying with relatives in the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

