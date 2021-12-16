Fire Destroys Home in New Sweden, Maine

Fire crews from Caribou and several communities responded to a fire early Wednesday evening that destroyed a log home in New Sweden.

The Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department responded to the blaze at 87 West Road at 5:09 p.m., according to Capt. Brian Lajoie. The single-story home was already fully involved when the first crews arrived.

Presque Isle, Fort Fairfield, Stockholm, North Lakes and Washburn Fire Departments sent mutual aid, bringing the number of firefighters working at the scene to 42.

No one was home at the time and there were no injuries reported, Lajoie said. A cat reportedly perished in the fire.

Approximately 25,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the blaze. The building was a total loss.

There’s no official word yet on what caused the fire. Lajoie said that was still being investigated on Thursday.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

