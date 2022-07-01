Independence Day Celebration in Presque Isle

The city of Presque Isle and the Elks Lodge have a big Independence Day celebration planned at Riverside Park on July 3rd and July 4th. The highlights at the July Jubilee 2022 include fireworks, free food, live music, activities for the kids, and much more.

Fireworks on Sunday, July 3

The fireworks will be launched from the Riverside Pavilion parking lot after dark on Sunday, July 3rd. (Read below for information about parking in the area).

Events and Activities on Monday, July 4

The festivities start at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 4th as the Elks hold their very popular, annual car show. Plus, there’s a free hot dog cook-out for the community to enjoy with games and contests for the kids. And there’s more - come and see some live music with Good Ole’ Boys & Girls. There’s also a bounce house for the kids a little later in the day at 2 p.m. All of this is free to the public. At 6:00 p.m., the world famous Star City Syndicate will perform live.

For more information and to make your plans, the Presque Isle Elks Lodge has a full schedule posted on their Facebook page.

Parking Advisory and Additional Info

Organizers are asking for vehicles to be moved from the Riverside Parking lot by 12 p.m. noon on Monday, July 3rd to avoid towing.

If you have any questions about parking or in regards to the event, contact Kim Smith at the City of Presque Isle. The phone number is (207) 760-2722 and the email address is ksmith@presqueisleme.us.

