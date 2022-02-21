Twenty Firefighters Save Home on Washburn Street, Caribou, Maine

Fire Crews from Multiple Departments Put Out Caribou Fire

The Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department and firefighters from surrounding areas knocked down a structure fire of an attached garage Saturday night at 91 Washburn Street in downtown Caribou. Maine.

Home Saved from Garage Blaze

The crews were able to save the home owned by Brandon Smith, said Captain Scott Jackson of Caribou Fire & Ambulance. Part of the house is above the garage. The damage was contained to the garage and the contents.

Fire Reported Around 9 P.M. Saturday

The lone occupant of the home, Jason Gray, reported the fire just after 9:00 p.m. Captain Jackson said Gray was “thawing ice off a car in the garage when the woodstove caught the wall and ceiling on fire.”

Twenty Firefighters on Scene

Twenty firefighters from several departments were on the scene for over two hours. Assisting with the fire including Washburn Fire & Rescue, Limestone Vol. Fire Department, Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue and Stockholm Fire Department. The Presque Isle Fire Department covered the station.

No Injuries Reported

There were no injuries reported. The incident is under investigation.

About The Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department

The Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department is located at 121 High St, Caribou, Maine. You can follow them on Facebook and on their homepage.

