Fire Destroys Dump Truck & Two Snowmobiles in Linneus, Maine
Firefighters put out a fire threatening nearby buildings in Linneus on Saturday morning.
Tires Burning in a Field
A pile of old tires was ablaze when crews arrived at the scene around 10:30 am on Drews Mill Road, according to Capt. Brent Estabrook of the Linneus Fire Department and WAGM. The fire was started Saturday morning and had rekindled from a pile of manure.
Items Destroyed in the Fire
Officials said a dump truck and two snowmobile were destroyed. There was no structure loss. One individual received a summons for burning without a permit.
Assisting Fire Department
The Hodgdon Fire Department provided additional firefighters and water.
