Fatal Dump Truck Crash on I-95 Takes Life of Houlton Man

Maine State Police

Maine State Police say 68-year-old Michael Marshall of Houlton was killed when his 1999 Volvo dump truck went off the southbound lane of Interstate 95 in Dyer Brook. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday and restricted parts of the interstate to one lane for several hours. 

An initial investigation revealed the dump truck blew a tire then went off the roadway and rolled over before striking several trees. Michael Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oakfield Fire Department, Island Falls Fire Department, Houlton Fire and Ambulance, and The Maine DOT all assisted at the scene.  

Get our free mobile app

Speed is not considered to be a factor. Marshall was not wearing a seat belt. The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Maine State Police and Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit. 

LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names

To determine the most popular biblical baby names, Stacker consulted the name origin site Behind the Name and the Social Security Administration's baby names database then ranked the top 50 names from Behind the Name's Biblical Names origins list of 564 names, based on how many babies had been given these names in 2019. Click through to find out which biblical names have stood the test of time.
Filed Under: Aroostook County, Fatal, houlton, I-95 accident, maine, Maine State Police
Categories: Local News, Local News Today, Maine News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top