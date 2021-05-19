Fatal Dump Truck Crash on I-95 Takes Life of Houlton Man

Maine State Police say 68-year-old Michael Marshall of Houlton was killed when his 1999 Volvo dump truck went off the southbound lane of Interstate 95 in Dyer Brook. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday and restricted parts of the interstate to one lane for several hours.

An initial investigation revealed the dump truck blew a tire then went off the roadway and rolled over before striking several trees. Michael Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oakfield Fire Department, Island Falls Fire Department, Houlton Fire and Ambulance, and The Maine DOT all assisted at the scene.

Get our free mobile app

Speed is not considered to be a factor. Marshall was not wearing a seat belt. The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Maine State Police and Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit.