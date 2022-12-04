A fire early Saturday morning at a home in Bull Lake, N.B., between Woodstock and Nackawic, has displaced a family of five.

Nackawic Fire and Rescue responded to a “fully involved residence fire” on the Hickey Road around 4:00 a.m., according to a post of the department’s Facebook page. Crews from Millville and Keswick also responded to assist at the scene.



Family escapes unharmed in pre-dawn fire in western New Brunswick

The family – two adults and three children – were able to evacuate safely with no injuries.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers were assisting the family with emergency lodging and purchases like food, clothing, and some other basics, according to Red Cross spokesman Dan Bedell.

Nackawic Fire and Rescue said in its post, “Losing a residence to a fire is a difficult thing to live through, especially at this time of year. Thankfully, everyone involved is safe and thank you to our North York neighbours for the assistance.”

More information is forthcoming on Bull Lake fire

There is no word on the cause of Saturday's fire. This post will be updated as further details are available.

If you have any information of efforts to help the family that was displaced by the fire in Bull Lake, please email newspi@townsquaremedia.com

